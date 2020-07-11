Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 71,045 Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 71,045 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth $168,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ship Finance International Limited has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.