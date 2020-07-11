Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 21,100 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

