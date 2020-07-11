PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

