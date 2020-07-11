HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 86,478 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,478 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point raised their price target on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.93%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.