Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 349,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN opened at $9.00 on Friday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

