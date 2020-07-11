HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

In other news, insider Mark Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARR opened at $8.89 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.58%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

