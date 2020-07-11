Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.98 Million Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, insider Mark Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARR opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 47.58%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.