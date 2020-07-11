Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMTV. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $514,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,558 shares of company stock worth $2,967,008. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMTV opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMTV shares. BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

