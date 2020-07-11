Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Eventbrite worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,177,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,742 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Eventbrite by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 465,194 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,271,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 417,787 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 869,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 218,136 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. Eventbrite Inc has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $784.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.54.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.