6 Meridian Invests $291,000 in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 23,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $8.77 on Friday. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.