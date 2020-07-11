Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.37. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

