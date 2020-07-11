HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,021 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 419,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,015,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 36.38. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

