Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,396,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 142,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 49,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 147,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

