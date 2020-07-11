Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 65,176 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,176 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

