HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBR. Bank of America cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE PBR opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

