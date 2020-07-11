Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.71. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

