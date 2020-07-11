Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

