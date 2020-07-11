Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.53 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.38.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. TheStreet cut Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

