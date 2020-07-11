Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTF opened at $8.52 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

