Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.47% of Apergy worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apergy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Apergy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apergy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apergy by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on APY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of APY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.56. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

