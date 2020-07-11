Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 72.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Apergy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,349,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,142,000 after acquiring an additional 267,737 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after acquiring an additional 894,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apergy by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 531,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Apergy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,610,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.56. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

