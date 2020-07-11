Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,142,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 363,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $8.50 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

