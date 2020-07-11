Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 331,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 451,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 146.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 388,261 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Barclays raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of RLJ opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

