6 Meridian Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.19% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 18.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

