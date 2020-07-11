Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamond S Shipping worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 67.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,261,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 911,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 373,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 193,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

