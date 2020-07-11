Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 32,321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $8.36 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

