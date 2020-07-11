Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,254 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Rattler Midstream worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 218,405 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 219,300 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,124,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after buying an additional 349,972 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

RTLR opened at $8.23 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

