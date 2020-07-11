Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa decreased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.54% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 384,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.