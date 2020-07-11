Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.33. Golden Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $207.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

