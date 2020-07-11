Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Landec worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Landec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landec by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Landec by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

LNDC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.46.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 5,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,482. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

