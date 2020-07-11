Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $657,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tilray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $1,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $1,805,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tilray by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $925.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,377 shares of company stock worth $5,471,842 over the last 90 days. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

