Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

