State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,057 Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Talos Energy stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $551.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

