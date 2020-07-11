Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,760 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Textainer Group worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Textainer Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Textainer Group by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $145.48 million during the quarter.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

