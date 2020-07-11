State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 13,180 Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 52.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CURO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURO opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $336.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.50.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The business had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

