Exane Derivatives Invests $373,000 in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commscope during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commscope during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

