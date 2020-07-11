Morgan Stanley Sells 577,510 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 577,510 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Commscope worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commscope by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Commscope by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 184,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $29,958,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Commscope by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Commscope alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Nomura increased their target price on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.55. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.