HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 34,266 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4,996.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:OMP opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($3.06). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.