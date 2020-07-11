Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B in the first quarter worth $1,225,000.

AMUB stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

