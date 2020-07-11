Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,705 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $7.80 on Friday. GTT Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $454.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.19). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

