Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,828 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $7.60 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

