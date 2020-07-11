Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

