Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1,855.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 221,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter.

TEI opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

