Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,485,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 169,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364,848 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,908,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.68. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

