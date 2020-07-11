Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.90% of New America High Income Fund worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

