HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,242 ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

ABR stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $832.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.