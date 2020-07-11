Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,932 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABR opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.89%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

