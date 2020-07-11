Axa Boosts Stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Axa raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CORR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

CORR opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $100.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.19. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 27.74, a quick ratio of 27.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.