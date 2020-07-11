Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 329,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $7.54 on Friday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 27.74 and a quick ratio of 27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

