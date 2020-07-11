Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,900 KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of KVH Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 1,059.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 145,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 32.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

KVH Industries stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, Director Robert Tavares acquired 10,000 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,811 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $35,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,543 shares of company stock valued at $272,216. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

